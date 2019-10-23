York Theatre Company To Present Developmental Reading Of COME FIND ME: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, as part of its acclaimed Developmental Reading Series, in association with Executive Producer Jonathan Demar (Hadestown), will present a staged reading of the new musical _Come Find Me: A Christmas Musical_, with book and lyrics by Holly Reed and music by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed. TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00AM and 2:30PM at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz (The Prom) and with music direction by Phil Reno (Enter Laughing at the York), the nine-member cast will feature Richard H. Blake (Legally Blonde), Felicia Boswell (Memphis), Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale), Kristen Martin (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Alex Nicholson (We the People), Danny Rutigliano (Beetlejuice), and Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel). The Production Stage Manager is Louisa Pough with Assistant Stage Manager Sydney Garick. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper, CSA.

Come Find Me: A Christmas Musical tells the story of one boy's epic journey to bring Christmas home. When widowed Air Force officer Harry Patterson is called away on a top-secret mission just weeks before Christmas, the already turbulent lives of his children, pre-med student Kami and her autistic younger brother Ben, are shaken again. But with a wish, a letter, and some most unlikely seasonal help, the Patterson family is going to discover just what an ounce of belief can do.

The York's Developmental Reading Series presents over 30 readings and workshops of new musicals by emerging and established authors throughout the year, a vital part of the writing process. The strong commitment to developing new work is an important part of what makes the York unique in the musical theatre community. The series serves as an incubator for shows to be considered for Mainstage productions, thus serving the York's unique mission of taking new musicals through the complete development process to full production. Projects developed through the series have included Broadway's Avenue Q and In Transit and the York's Cagney, Mark Felt, Superstar, Desperate Measures, and Unexpected Joy.

