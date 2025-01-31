YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Will Host Valentine's Day Performance at The Second City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Second City will celebrate their first Valentine’s Day in New York City by presenting a one-night-only performance of the award-winning musical improv comedy show, Your Love, Our Musical on February 14 at 10PM. This long-running, smash hit Off-Broadway show is celebrating its 10th Valentine’s Day.

Your Love, Our Musical tours worldwide and has been featured on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing.

Created by Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman, Your Love, Our Musical features some of New York’s finest improvisers and maybe even…you. The show starts with an interview: the performers talk with a couple from the audience. Then (with the help of a full band), they transform the audience members’ simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics. The best part? Every show is completely unique.

The Second City, founded in 1959 in Chicago, is a comedy company that has launched the careers of countless groundbreaking comedians, renowned improvisers, and stars of Saturday Night Live. Over the past 50+ years, they’ve won a myriad of awards and have expanded to multiple locations across the US.

Of Your Love, Our Musical, The New York Times cheered, “Reliably Brilliant,” and Time Out New York raved, “Best date night ever.”

Tickets range from $49-59 and include a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

The Second City is located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Doors open at 9:00PM and the performance begins at 10:00PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Your Love, Our Musical is produced by David Treatman Creative.

