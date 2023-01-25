Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of QUEEN OF JACKS to be Presented at The Chain Theatre's Winter One Act Festival This Weekend

Queen of Jacks "big, blind & burn" An original Brooklyn story where rules, regulations and redemption comes at a high price.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The Chain Theatre's Winter One Act Festival will present the world premiere of Queen of Jacks by Alba Albanese Directed by David Zayas Jr, (Dexter, Uptown Dave, Labyrinth Theatre Member) Production Manager Nicole Amaral (Developing Artists, ATNYC) with a celebrated stage and screen cast including; Joseph Russo (The Irishman, The Offer, Jersey Boys), Andrew Goebel (Toxic Norse-culinity Chain Theatre/Playwrights Horizon, The Floor is Lava La Mama), Diego Aguirre (Hulu's Monsterland, Netflix's The Punisher) and Alba Albanese(Showtime's Billions, Sleep No More)

Queen of Jacks "big, blind & burn" An original Brooklyn story where rules, regulations and redemption comes at a high price. A woman returns to the neighborhood she left behind, and is forced to choose between honoring her estranged father's legacy, or building her own new world.

QUEEN OF JACKS Performance Details:

Sunday, January 29th 5pm

Saturday, February 4th 8pm

Wednesday, February 8th 6:30pm

Sunday, February 12th 2pm

The Chain Theatre @chaintheatrenyc

312 West 36 Street

Floor 3

New York, NY 10018

Ticket info:

PROGRAM 5 Discount Code: QUEEN

TICKETS https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220962®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chaintheatre.org%2Fwinter-one-act-festival-2023-1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




More Hot Stories For You


