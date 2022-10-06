World Premiere of Liba Vaynberg's THE GETT to be Presented by Rattlestick Theater in November

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of THE GETT, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, starting November 9th, 2022. THE GETT is a deeply personal story that raises key questions about love, loss, and personal regeneration post-crisis. The play follows IDA as she navigates her relationships with her community, her religion, and herself in the wake of her divorce from her husband, BAAL. THE GETT takes a bold, authentic look at complex issues in contemporary American Judaism by reimagining sacred texts in personal and poetic ways.

"For me, it started with the Torah. The boundaries between what's sacred and profane as a woman and a Jew. But it's also about Christmas trees in every lobby and the seduction of the patriarchy and whatever it is we can't forget... and how we keep creating ourselves."

- Liba Vaynberg, Playwright

THE GETT is directed by Daniella Topol, co-commissioned by Brooklyn Jews, Congregation Beth Elohim, and Rattlestick Theater, starring Ben Edelman (The Chosen, Angels in America, Instinct, The Good Wife), Liba Vaynberg (NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's Madam Secretary, HBO's The Plot Against America, and The Deuce), Luis Vega (Blue Bloods, Change Agent, Hindsight, The Good Fight) and Jennifer Westfeldt (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Holding the Baby, Kissing Jessica Stein).

"Liba takes a deep dive into the complexities of what it means to be Jewish and does so with a great sense of humor, surprise, and innovation, while simultaneously creating a journey that anyone who has experienced love and loss will be able to understand. How do you find the strength to let go and create anew without losing who you once were?" -

Daniella Topol, Director

Performance Details:

WHO: By Playwright Liba Vaynberg and Directed by Daniella Topol

WHAT: Rattlestick Theater presents THE GETT - The Gett is a tale of the dirty and the divine, drawing on everything from the Torah to bad sex. It's about the tacky menorah in your lobby behind the Christmas tree and the lover whose phone number you can't forget and that voicemail from your mother you haven't listened to yet. As sacred as it is profane, this is a play about recreating a self. Herself.

WHEN: Premiering November 9 - December 11th, 2022

WHERE: Virtually and In-Person at Rattlestick Theater - 224 Waverly Place, New York NY, 10014



Credits:

Playwright - Liba Vaynberg

Director - Daniella Topol

Featuring (in alphabetical order)

Baal - Ben Edelman

Ida - Liba Vaynberg

Other Man - Luis Vega

Mama - Jennifer Westfeldt

Creative Team (in alphabetical order)

Magic Consultant - Alexander Boyce

Production Manager - Teresa Cruz

Master Electrician - Dariel Garcia

Dramaturg/Advisor - Rabbi Matt Green

Production Stage Manager - Allison Hohman

Set Designer - Misha Kachman

Sound Designer - Megumi Katayama

Associate Sound Designer - Keirsten Lamora

Associate Production Manager - Christine Maldonado

Costume Designer - Johanna Pan

Casting - Tara Rubin Casting

Dramaturgy Intern - ​Kayla Salter

Props Designer - Anita Sibony de Adelsberg

Assistant Stage Manager - TaTyana Smith

Light Designer - Paul Whitaker



About Liba Vaynberg - Creator of THE GETT

Liba Vaynberg is a first generation American writer and actor. Her play, The Gett was the inaugural commission at Rattlestick with CBE and a 2021 Princess Grace Semi-Finalist. Her play Round Table premiered at 59E59. Her first play Scheiss Book premiered at the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row where it won Best One-Woman Show as well as the Backstage Magazine Audience Choice Award, and was reprised by Dixon Place, Wild Project (with Wheelhouse), and Stonewall Inn. As an actor, she specializes in the development of new work, off-Broadway and regionally. Full credits here. She is also the co-founder of Anna & Kitty, Inc., a non-profit devoted to female leadership in and through the arts.

About Daniella Topol - Director of THE GETT



Daniella Topol has been the Artistic Director of Rattlestick since 2016, where she has been a passionate advocate for the production and development of adventuresome and urgent new work and for thoughtful partnerships with community organizations and other theaters. As a director, her world premiere productions include: Cusi Cram's Novenas for a Lost Hospital (Rattlestick), Martyna Majok's Ironbound (Rattlestick; Roundhouse; Steppenwolf's First Look, NY Times Critics' Pick), Jessica Dickey's Charles Ives Take Me Home (Rattlestick) and Row After Row (Women's Project), Cori Thomas' When January Feels Like Summer (Ensemble Studio Theatre/P73/Women's Proj; NY Times Critics' Pick), Rachel Bonds' Five Mile Lake (South Coast Rep), Sheila Callaghan's Water (New Georges), Dead City (New Georges), Lascivious Something (Women's Project), Rajiv Joseph's Monster at the Door (Alley Theatre), Tony Meneses' Guadalupe in the Guest Room (Two River), Catherine Treischmann's How the World Began (South Coast Rep and Women's Project), and Lloyd Suh's Jesus in India (MaYi and Magic).

About Rattlestick Theater



Founded in 1994, Rattlestick Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick Theater has a deep commitment to producing fierce works in partnership with community organizations that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture. Notable productions include Arturo Luís Soria's Ni Mi Madre, Mansa Ra's In The Southern Breeze, Jonathan Payne & Martin Boross' Addressless, Diana Oh's {mylingerieplay}, Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, Samuel D. Hunter's The Few and Lewiston/Clarkston, Jesse Eisenberg's The Revisionist, Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy, and Martyna Majok's Ironbound.

Rattlestick Theater produces mainstage productions, creates artistic development opportunities for artists to hone their craft, and provides opportunities for artists to engage with innovative work through residencies, fellowships, and special performances.