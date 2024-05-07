Photos: EPIC Players Theatre Presents Neuro-Inclusive Production Of SPRING AWAKENING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, presents a first-of-its-kind neuroinclusive Spring Awakening, from Wednesday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12, 2024, and Wednesday, May 16 - Sunday, May 19, 2024 at ART/ NY’s The Mezzanine Theatre, 502 W. 53rd Street, 2nd floor. See photos from the production.

Spring Awakening is an electrifying journey through the trials and challenges of adolescence, with music by Duncan Sheik. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the story explores the mystery of attraction, desire, sex, insecurity, and the highs and lows of navigating the pressures of young adult life. Brought to life by the unique perspective of EPIC’s neurodivergent community members, this is one re-telling not to miss.

Performances: Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm. ASL-interpreted Performances will be held on May 9 and May 16. General admission tickets start at $35. Video streaming will be available during the second week of shows, with streaming tickets available for $20. All tickets can be purchased online at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/epic-players-presents-spring-awakening-.

Photo Credit: Zui Gomez



EPIC Players Theatre presents SPRING AWAKENING

