World Premiere of HERSHEY FELDER: BEFORE FIDDLER Will Stream to Benefit US Arts Organizations

Hershey Felder Presents has announced details for Before Fiddler - Live From Florence, featuring actor, playwright and virtuoso pianist Hershey Felder as Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem, as well as performances by the Florence-based Klezmer music ensemble, Klezmerata Fiorentina.

This World Premiere production will be streamed live on Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm MST / 7:00 pm CST / 8:00 pm EST, and will be available for on-demand streaming until 11:59 pm PST on Sunday, February 14. Tickets ($55 per household) are available for purchase at hersheyfelder.net

Proceeds from Before Fiddler - Live from Florence will benefit over 20 national and international theatres, arts organizations and publications.

Decades before the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof first delighted worldwide audiences, there was Sholem Aleichem and his beloved character of 'Tevye the Milkman.' When he was only 24 years old, Aleichem published his first story, Tsvey Shteyner ("Two Stones"), and by 1890, he had become a central figure in Yiddish literature. Aleichem was known as the "Jewish Mark Twain " for his similar writing style and pen name usage.

Felder will play Sholem Aleichem himself - giving audiences the true story of what happened 'Before Fiddler.'

Long before songs like "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Sunrise, Sunset" first beguiled audiences, there was Klezmer, the music of the Old World; a music that imitated talking, laughing, weeping, and singing, and where musicians didn't just make music, they spoke to you in song.

In Florence, Italy, one of the oldest artistic centers in the world, a group of musicians have been virtuosos in the world-famous Orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino by day (under the baton of famed conductor Zubin Mehta), and then become the Klezmerata Fiorentina by night. The quartet consists of violinist and violist Igor Polesitsky; clarinetist Riccardo Crocilla; accordionist and bassoonist Francesco Furlanich; and double bass player Riccardo Donati.

Filmed on location where events actually took place, this streaming production will feature the stories and characters of Sholem Aleichem, along with music that is sure to move the soul.

Before Fiddler - Live from Florence is directed by Felder & Stefano Decarli, with associate direction by Trevor Hay . Production design is by Hershey Felder . Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen . Line producer is Annette Nixon. Production and broadcast development is by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair are by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic construction is directed by Pierre Gerbe.