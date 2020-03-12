Works & Process At The Guggenheim to Present FEDERAL HALL: THE DEMOCRACY PROJECT

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, will present Federal Hall: The Democracy Project on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 7:30pm.

The Democracy Project is a perspective-shifting odyssey through the 531 days when New York City was the nation's first capital; when the presidency was new; the slave trade was in debate; and the U.S. Constitution-and the rights of all America's inhabitants-hung in the balance.

Written by Tanya Barfield, Lisa D'Amour, Larissa Fasthorse, Melissa James Gibson, Michael R. Jackson and Bruce Norris, and directed by Tamilla Woodard, this new play will premiere in November 2020 as part of the inaugural program for New Day at Federal Hall. This effort, led by the National Parks of New York Harbor Conservancy at Federal Hall, brings together the nation's finest storytellers to create an array of multidisciplinary new works probing the ideas, ideals, flaws, and contradictions of American democracy as forged at the site.

Works & Process invites this team of award-winning theater artists, joined by playwright David Henry Hwang, script consultant Adam Greenfield and producer Lynn Goldner to discuss their remarkable collaboration and present performance highlights.

TICKETS & VENUE

$45, $40 members (unless otherwise noted)

$10 TodayTix Lottery and student rush tickets one hour before performance, based on availability (student tickets for those under 30 with valid ID)

Priority ticket access and preferred seat selection starts Dec 10 for $500+ Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members at the Associate level and above.

For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587, Mon-Fri, 1-5 pm, or visit worksandprocess.org.

Peter B. Lewis Theater

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue at 89th Street

Subway: 4, 5, 6, or Q train to 86th Street

Bus: M1, M2, M3, or M4 bus on Madison or Fifth Avenue





