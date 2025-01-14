Woody King Jr. New Federal Theatre to Host the Ancestral Voices Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The historic Woody King Jr. New Federal Theatre will host the Ancestral Voices Solo Festival to kick off the new year. Ancestral Voices will run from February 6th-March 2nd. It will feature four dynamic solo performers over four weekends. Each weekend will feature a different solo performance of works honoring the life and legacy of Paul Robeson, Augusta Savage, Martin Luther King Jr., and Shirley Chisholm. All performances will take place at WP Theatre on 2162 Broadway. Tickets are between $12-18.

For more than five decades, New Federal Theatre has been a cultural institution dedicated to the representation of Black and BIPOC artists in American theater. Founded in 1970 by Woodie King Jr., during the Black Arts Movement, NFT became a trailblazer in amplifying the stories of marginalized communities on stage. NFT is a movement that transformed the landscape of American storytelling.

Line-up for Ancestral Voices Solo Festival:

Kevin Maynor Presents

Paul Robeson Remembered // performed by KEVIN MAYNOR (accompanied by ERIC OLSEN)

FEBRUARY 6TH, 7TH, 8TH@ 7:00PM & FEBRUARY 9TH@3:00PM

Renee' Flemings Presents

Augusta! // performed by RENEE' FLEMINGS

FEBRUARY 13TH, 14TH, 15TH @ 7:00PM & FEBRUARY 16TH3:00PM

Shades of Truth Presents

39 Steps Toward Freedom // performed by Michael Green

FEBRUARY 20TH, 21ST, 22ND @ 7:00PM & FEBRUARY 23RD @ 3:00PM

Ingrid Griffith Presents

Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed and Unbowed / performed by INGRID GRIFFITH

FEBRUARY 27TH, 28TH, MARCH 1ST 7:00PM & MARCH 2ND 3:00 PM

