Woody King Jr. New Federal Theatre to Host the Ancestral Voices Solo Festival

The historic Woody King Jr. New Federal Theatre will host the Ancestral Voices Solo Festival to kick off the new year. Ancestral Voices will run from February 6th-March 2nd. It will feature four dynamic solo performers over four weekends. Each weekend will feature a different solo performance of works honoring the life and legacy of Paul Robeson, Augusta Savage, Martin Luther King Jr., and Shirley Chisholm. All performances will take place at WP Theatre on 2162 Broadway. Tickets are between $12-18.
For more than five decades, New Federal Theatre has been a cultural institution dedicated to the representation of Black and BIPOC artists in American theater. Founded in 1970 by Woodie King Jr., during the Black Arts Movement, NFT became a trailblazer in amplifying the stories of marginalized communities on stage. NFT is a movement that transformed the landscape of American storytelling.
Line-up for Ancestral Voices Solo Festival:
Kevin Maynor Presents
FEBRUARY 6TH, 7TH, 8TH@ 7:00PM & FEBRUARY 9TH@3:00PM
Renee' Flemings Presents
FEBRUARY 13TH, 14TH, 15TH @ 7:00PM & FEBRUARY 16TH3:00PM
Shades of Truth Presents
FEBRUARY 20TH, 21ST, 22ND @ 7:00PM & FEBRUARY 23RD @ 3:00PM
Ingrid Griffith Presents
FEBRUARY 27TH, 28TH, MARCH 1ST 7:00PM & MARCH 2ND 3:00 PM
