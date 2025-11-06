WP Theater Unveils 2026 Space Program Residents: HAIRCUT PLAY :€ By Eulàlia Comas And ISLA By Hit The Lights! Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WP Theater has announced the residents of its 2026 Space Program, featuring haircut play :€ by Eulàlia Comas and ISLA by Hit The Lights! Company. The initiative provides subsidized performance space and resources to mission-aligned artists and small companies.

haircut play :€, written and directed by Eulàlia Comas (Mobile Wash Female Locker Room), will run July 11–August 1, 2026 at WP Theater. Co-produced by No Exit Theatre Collective (King of Nothing) and Noah Pyzik (Purlie Victorious), with associate producer Leah Plante-Wiener (Cankersore Paradise), the work follows a girl’s chaotic quest to receive the haircut that will allow her to feel authentically herself. As she faces rejection from one hairdresser after another, her search evolves into an absurd, moving reflection on identity, autonomy, and language. The play was originally developed with support from the Exponential Festival and Loading Dock Theatre.

Following that, ISLA, created by Hit The Lights! Company (DUNGEON), will make its World Premiere at WP Theater, running August 3–30, 2026. A bilingual shadow puppet play with music, ISLA blends magical realism and documentary theater to tell the story of three sisters escaping Cuba in 1969 during the Freedom Flights. Drawing from family history and Cuban mythology, the piece uses puppetry, original music, recorded interviews, and poetry by Maria De Lourdes Blain to explore exile, family, and the meaning of home.

WP’s Space Program provides affordable producing opportunities to artists and small not-for-profit companies aligned with WP’s mission of amplifying women and trans voices in theater. Participants receive subsidized space, lighting and sound equipment, utilities, and consultation support in marketing and front-of-house operations.

The 2026 Space Program selections were made by Kristin Leahey, Hannah Sgambellone, and Michael Valladares. Applications for the 2027 Space Program will open in March 2026 for mission-aligned artists and organizations with annual budgets under $300,000.

For more information, visit wptheater.org.