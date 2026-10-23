WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY to Open at Salt Lake Acting Company

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Salt Lake Acting Company will present a reading of seven plays from the Women+ on the Edge of Democracy anthology, initiated and created by the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and presented in partnership with The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

SLAC's free, one-night-only reading will take place on Monday, November 2, at 7 PM, in the Chapel Theatre. While the reading is free, tickets are required to reserve your spot and will be available to the public on Monday, October 26. Tickets may be reserved online or by calling the Box Office at (801) 363-7522.

SLAC's reading will consist of seven short plays from the series, including work by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize nominee Sarah Ruhl; Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck; and more. The event will be led by Cynthia Fleming and Adriana Lemke, and will feature an ensemble of local actors.



Women+ on the Edge of Democracy creates a collective portrait of a nation in doubt and transformation – seen through the eyes of women+ playwrights from around the world who have long chronicled America's contradictions and dreams. 34 playwrights were invited to write a 10-minute play or monologue in response to two questions: What is the current state of democracy in America from a national and international perspective? What can history, global context, or futurism offer us in this pivotal moment? Works from the anthology will also be presented internationally at a multitude of venues October 23 through November 2, 2026.

The 34 commissioned playwrights include Jane Anderson, Leslie Ayvazian, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Moira Buffini, Lucy Caldwell, Bridget Carpenter, Paula Cizmar, Migdalia Cruz, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Elizabeth Diggs, Hannah Doran, Stella Feehily, Lauren M. Gunderson, Zinnie Harris, Justice Hehir, Beth Henley, Elizabeth Kuti, Haruna Lee, Kimber Lee, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Lisa Loomer, Sarah Mantell, Deb Margolin, Ellen McLaughlin, Susan Miller, Rona Munro, Lynn Nottage, Ife Olujobi, Dael Orlandersmith, a.k. payne, Heather Raffo, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck, Jenny Schwartz, Judith Thompson, and Else Went.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 57 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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