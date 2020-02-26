WILD SWIMMING Makes US Premiere At 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters presents the US premiere of WILD SWIMMING, written by Marek Horn and directed by Julia Head. Produced by FullRogue for Brits Off Broadway, WILD SWIMMING begins performances on Tuesday, April 14 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 10.

Nell and Oscar meet on a beach in Dorset. It's 1595... or maybe 1610. Oscar has been at university. Nell has been killing time. They will meet here, again and again, on this beach for the next 400 years. Stuff will change. As it does with time. They will try to keep up.



As WILD SWIMMING time travels through cultural progress, it dissects gender politics and the literary canon through a sideways look at history.



Hailed by The Stage as "an anachronistic romp," WILD SWIMMING is the "relentlessly playful" (FringeReview) debut show for the emerging Bristol-based company, FullRogue. One of the most exciting companies to come out of the UK, FullRogue dazzled with this auspicious debut. Their US premiere comes on the heels of acclaimed runs at the Pleasance Theatre during the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and Bristol Old Vic, where it premiered as part of their prestigious Ferment Fortnight and then returned for an encore engagement.



The cast features Annabel Baldwin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End) as Oscar and Alice Lamb (Nobody with Theatre Uncut at the Bristol Old Vic) as Nell in performances called "achingly believable, their chemistry sparkling" by Exeunt.



The production designer is Zoe Brennan. The Production Stage Manager is Jynelly Rosario.

Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org. The running time is 60 minutes with no intermission.







