WHAT'S YOUR BACKUP PLAN? Releases Season One Finale, Featuring Nicholas Edwards, Sharrod Williams and More
Actors Olivia Valli (Wicked, Jersey Boys) and Fiona McIntyre (Endangered!, Over the Rainbow) release a new podcast responding to COVID-19's impact on the artistic community, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network. The podcast will be available bi-weekly on Mondays exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/whats-your-backup-plan/.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the loss of employment of artists across the country, actors Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre have released What's Your Backup Plan? to highlight ways in which artists have found inspiration in between jobs, created their own businesses, and reimagined the path to a fulfilling career. Each week, actors, directors, photographers, writers and musicians will be interviewed about their artistic processes and how they continue to stay active in between jobs. The podcast will deal with the Broadway shutdown, career uncertainty, gender equality and creative outlets that artists have found while practicing social distancing.
In the season one finale of What's Your Backup Plan?, hosts Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre check back in with guests from throughout the season to see how their lives have changed since last appearing on the podcast. This episode features Sharrod Williams (currently producing and starring in the web series Neighbors), Nicholas Edwards (Jesus in Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, the first Actors Equity-approved production of the pandemic), Mia Pinero (Broadway's West Side Story), Meg Zervoulis (Broadway's The Prom, Mean Girls), Spencer Glass (It's The Day of the Show, Y'all!), Bailey McCall (Waitress) and Paige Sciarrino (Rolling, the blue light stays on).
Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre, both graduates of Montclair State University's BFA Musical Theatre program, have worked in New York City, on tour and at regional theatres across the United States and Canada, giving them a unique perspective on how artists in a variety of markets have been affected by the current pandemic. Episodes include interviews with Sharrod Williams (Hamilton, Cats), Bailey McCall (Waitress), and Meg Zervoulis (The Prom and Mean Girls).