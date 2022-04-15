WATCH: New Episode of The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin: Live From The Broadway Makers Marketplace

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin: Live from

the Broadway Makers Marketplace has released a new episode today.

Watch below!

Season eight, episode two stars Audrey Bennett (Broadway's Frozen, Amelie, National Broadway Tour of the Sound of Music) and Broadway Dramaturg Ken Cerniglia (Broadway's Hadestown, Peter and the Starcatcher).

In this episode, Audrey Bennett shares Broadway stories and sings, Ken Cerniglia talks dramaturgy on Hadestown, Disney, and more, and Joshua Turchin sings Somewhere Only We Know.

After 100 episodes of The Early Night Show were created virtually, Joshua is thrilled to partner with the Broadway Makers Marketplace in the Broadway Underground to bring free live performances to NYC in the Theatre District. The shows feature interviews and performances by seasoned Broadway veterans, as well as Broadway newcomers and aspiring singers hosted, music directed, and accompanied by Joshua Turchin in front of a small audience.

Michael T. Clarkston, Veteran Broadway Stage Manager and proprietor of the Broadway Marketplace wanted to create a place where theatre fans could shop for Broadway-themed items made by many different vendors in one central location. He envisioned a place where Broadway performers and fans could be themselves, come together to hang out, talk musical theatre, and even perform while shopping for items from their favorite show in one location. In addition to the shopping element, the Broadway Marketplace offers daily Broadway-themed events, such as Broadway Bingo and Musical Mondays.

Clarkston states, "Joshua is a perfect example of who this store is for: a performer in the Broadway community, a fan of Broadway, and most recently a part of the Broadway Underground Creative & Entertainment Team here at the Broadway Makers Marketplace."

Audience seating is extremely limited and reservations to attend one of the tapings may be made by registering online at links on Broadway Makers Marketplace's Instagram (@broadwaymakersmarketplace) or at Joshua Turchin's Instagram (@JoshuaTurchin). All audience members will be required to follow the same guidelines as set forth by the Broadway League (masks and proof of Covid vaccines) to ensure the safety of the performers and guests.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin episodes are released exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network(https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/) and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Episodes can also be streamed at www.theearlynightshow.com.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, Schmigadoon!, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer. He was most recently in rehearsal for the NYC premiere of Trevor the Musical until Broadway and Off-Broadway's extended intermission due to COVID-19. Prior to that, Joshua finished his run as the first young adult to ever be a part of a Forbidden Broadway cast and received rave reviews as a cast member in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Additional credits include Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at the Hollywood Bowl, two tours of the Broadway National Tour A Christmas Story the Musical, Trevor LIVE: LA, The Pill (Off-Broadway), developmental lab of a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, among many other professional projects. He is a regular comedy voice heard throughout the US on iHeartRadio, as well as various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar, and several Broadway cast recordings, readings, and developmental works.

As a musician/composer, Joshua plays more than 13 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar, and ukulele. Joshua's original musical (book, music, and lyrics), The Perfect Fit premiered in NYC at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim in the NY Times, NY Post and Wall Street Journal when Joshua was only 12 years old. Recently, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed as a concert from New World Stages in NYC during the pandemic providing opportunities for over 50 arts workers and a cast that included Broadway, TV, and film stars around the world. The Perfect Fit: A Socially Distant Concert received rave reviews prior to the live stream event at a sold-out drive-in concert at The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon Connecticut. Music from The Perfect Fit was released as the first remote EP by Broadway Records in July starring Tony winner Laura Benanti and many other Broadway and TV performers, including Joshua.

As a host, Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show. The series began as a cabaret variety series at The Green Room 42, which Joshua created, music directed, and accompanied when he was 11-years-old. Due to the covid pandemic, he transformed The Early Night Show into a virtual format to help raise funds and awareness for The Actors Fund, supporting those in the entertainment industry who were suddenly unemployed. Guests range the gamut from Tony winners to Broadway, TV, and film stars to up-and-coming performers all over the world. Pre-covid, Joshua has worked extensively as a host and professional accompanist in and around NYC since he was 10, including music directing at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and more.

For more entertainment, follow Joshua Turchin on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin, on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuaturchin?source=h5_m, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/turchinjoshua, on twitter at https://twitter.com/joshuaturchin, or visit his YouTube at www.youtube.com/joshuaturchin .