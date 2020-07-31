WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged, IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on BWW

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) will present the next show in their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series, Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest"!

"The Importance of Being Earnest," directed by Caitlyn McCain, will be performed Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m. ET here on BroadwayWorld and on NETC's Facebook page. All shows in our Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run less than 90 minutes, with a Q&A with the artists to follow.

Watch the live-stream below at 7 p.m. ET.!

Via a virtual tip jar (on Venmo @NoExit-TC), you can support the company's work, and each show week, 20 percent of the tips go towards a charitable organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production.

This week, NETC will be supporting the Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance in San Bernardino, CA. RPYA is an LGBTQ+ mental health non-profit that promotes, advocates and offer's support for/to LGBTQ+ youth and their families. In order to continue to support their community through the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has gone completely virtual.

Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest is directed by Caitlyn McCain, director-in-residence. The cast will feature Paige Belcher as Jack Worthing, J.P., Katelyn Elliot as Algernon Moncrieff, Cameron Reese as Lane/Merriman, Marley Mathias as Lady Bracknell, José De La Rua as Gwendolen Fairfax, Emma Schwartz as Miss Prism, Renae Raymond as Cecily Cardew, Hannah Kulp as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Ryan Mahannah, Swing. Technical Directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director. Script managed by Caity MacNeill.

NO EXIT THEATRE COLLECTIVE is an artist-led theatre company in response to the Covid-19 pandemic helmed by artistic directors Ben Natan and Zeynep Akca.

