Virtual Benefit Reading of OUR TOWN to be Presented by NAATCO

NAATCO will present a virtual reading of Our Town by Thornton Wilder with an all-Asian American cast for one night only, Wednesday May 19th, at 8pm, in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The proceeds of this reading will benefit the company.

Yumi Iwama, who portrayed Emily Webb in NAATCO's 1994 production of the play, proposed the reading to NAATCO, following her recent interview with The New York Times: "The idea that I was this Asian actress playing this iconic American role was just daunting. I remember being in kind of a high emotional state throughout the run, because I really wanted to do it well. And I loved Emily. She didn't have these issues of 'Do I belong here?' She was part of this town, part of this community. She just lives her life with abandon in a way that I never felt I had the license to. I grew up in a very white town, Rumson, N.J., and I was one of maybe two or three Asians in my entire high school. It was hard. My career started doing The King and I. I played Tuptim in seven different productions over the years. Emily was that first opening to me, that 'Oh! Maybe there'll be more to my career than these stereotypical Asian characters.'"

For this reading, Yumi will be playing the role of Emily's mother, Mrs. Webb, and suggested her niece, Midori Francis Iwama (Usual Girls - Roundabout, The Wolves - Lincoln Center Theater ), for the role of Emily. NAATCO enthusiastically agreed.

NAATCO is delighted to be working with Virtual Design Collective (VidCo) on this project. They are newly founded collective of over 20 designers, programmers, and technicians using innovative ways to tell stories and create communities online.

"The decision to do this reading came on the heels of the Georgia senate elections, when we thought an all-Asian American cast performing an American classic would be part of a celebration of hope and healing after the devastating events earlier in the month. Recent events of anti-Asian violence, however, have reframed our presentation. With this reading, we denounce the brutal and senseless attacks on Asian Americans as we underscore one of the basic tenets of NAATCO's mission in the most affirmative way: to reflect and emphasize the kinship among people of disparate cultures," said Ms. Katigbak.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. NAATCO joins The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America's history and are instrumental in its future success.