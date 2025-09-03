Vir Das Joins The Comedy Series At Lct3's Claire Tow Theater This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lincoln Center Theater and Seaview announced that Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and one of the most global voices in stand-up comedy, Vir Das, will join the line-up for The Comedy Series at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater this fall with his comedy show Vir Das: Hey Stranger. The Comedy Series will serve as a creative vehicle for the comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Vir Das: Hey Stranger will play at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater beginning Wednesday, October 29 through Sunday, November 9. The complete lineup of comedians in residence for the series will be announced shortly.

Pre-sale begins on Thursday, September 4, with general on-sale beginning Tuesday, September 9.

Step into an evening where stand-up meets storytelling. A line-up of today's most dynamic comedic voices will take the stage in a new collaboration between LCT3 and Seaview—not just to make you laugh, but to draw you into something deeper. This is comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery. Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth. No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn't a straight line, and neither is this show. It's comedy that's evolving before your eyes. Join us for a bold new series where stand-up grows up—and out.

Jenny Slate will no longer appear in The Comedy Series due to scheduling conflicts.

Support for LCT3 is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, and members of the LCT3 Council. Endowment support for LCT3 is provided by Daryl Roth, James-Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach, and The Judith Champion Playwrights' Vision Fund and Mel Litoff. LCT season support is generously provided by Daryl Roth, Denise Littlefield Sobel, and American Airlines.