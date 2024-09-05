Vineyard Theatre Postpones AGE IS A FEELING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vineyard Theatre is postponing Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee, due to unforeseen circumstances. Tickets for the production are no longer on sale and all patrons who purchased tickets will be contacted by The Vineyard’s box office. Age is a Feeling was previously set to run from September 11, 2024 - October 13, 2024. The Vineyard is working to reschedule the production.

Artistic Director Sarah Stern shares, "We have been looking forward to bringing you the US premiere of Haley McGee’s beautiful and inspiring solo show Age is a Feeling this fall. A few days before we were to start rehearsals, Haley learned of a health issue that would make doing the show this fall a risk to her physical well-being. She is doing well and has a lot of support during this time. Together, we made the difficult yet necessary decision to postpone the run, and we are sending Haley tons of love and good wishes. We deeply appreciate the support of our audiences and look forward to bringing you this very special show at the earliest possible opportunity."

Haley McGee says, “Age is a Feeling is a show about how our relationship with our mortality shapes the way we live. It seems I have been thrust into a relationship with life’s fragile nature in real time. To quote from the show, ‘Leaving the doctor’s office, you’ll truly understand that your health IS everything.’ I’m gutted not to be coming to New York and bringing this show to audiences there this autumn, and so sorry to disappoint anyone who planned to see it. I am grateful for the amazing team at The Vineyard and we look forward to sharing plans for a future run with you.”

Directed by Mitchell Cushman (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale) with original direction and dramaturgy by the late Adam Brace (Just for Us), Age is a Feeling had been announced for a limited run from September 11, 2024 - October 13, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street), and was to be produced in association with Alchemation.

Inspired by hospices, mystics and trips to the cemetery, Age is a Feeling wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we’re alive. A covert rallying cry against cynicism and regret. A call to seize our time. Written and performed by Olivier-nominated playwright and performer Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale), this never-the-same-twice show is a gripping story about how our relationship with mortality shapes the way we live. Charting the seminal moments, rites of passage and turning points in an adult life from the day of turning 25 through death, Age is a Feeling celebrates the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life. Age is a Feeling premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 where it won the Fringe First Award, before transferring to the Soho Theatre in London for two sold-out runs.

The Vineyard’s 2024-25 season includes the world premiere of The Wind and The Rain: A Story about Sunny’s Bar, written by Sarah Gancher and directed by Jared Mezzocchi. This site-specific theatrical experience, commissioned by Vineyard Theatre and Obie Award-winning theatre company En Garde Arts, and produced by En Garde Arts in association with Vineyard Theatre, will be presented at Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn (290 Conover Street); the world premieres of The Antiquities by Jordan Harrison, co-directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan, a co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre, to be staged at Playwrights Horizons and Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, a co-production with National Black Theatre in association with The New Group, presented at The Vineyard.

The Vineyard’s box office can be reached at boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org or 212-353-0303 for further information and assistance.

