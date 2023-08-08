Video: Broken Families and Broken Souls in EGG FRAME

See what the cast and crew of the new play have to say about this dark comedy.

Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can't fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can't fix is his wife, Dolores - who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-son-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan.

Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy explores a series of deeply moving topics in his latest stage work, Egg Frame. This will be a world-premiere at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City. LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: September 1 - 10.



