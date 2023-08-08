Video: Broken Families and Broken Souls in EGG FRAME

The new play readies for its world premiere at American Theatre of Actors.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 2 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

See what the cast and crew of the new play have to say about this dark comedy. 

Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can't fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can't fix is his wife, Dolores - who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-son-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan.

Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy explores a series of deeply moving topics in his latest stage work, Egg Frame. This will be a world-premiere at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City. LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: September 1 - 10. 







RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set for RELAPSE: A New Musical Off-Broadway Photo
Cast Set for RELAPSE: A New Musical Off-Broadway

Get the inside scoop on the newly announced cast of RELAPSE: A New Musical Off-Broadway! Discover the talented performers bringing this exciting production to life. Find out when and where the show will be running, and get ready to experience the magic of RELAPSE.

2
The American Theatre of Actors to Present ELECTRA & More Photo
The American Theatre of Actors to Present ELECTRA & More

Get ready for a thrilling end to ATA's Season 47 with the powerful performance of 'Electra.' As the theater gears up for Season 48, experience the captivating play 'Romance with Orion' by James Jennings and don't miss Bruce Lawder's 'The Cherry Tree' at the season opener.

3
Kellie Overbey, Carmen Zilles & T. Ryder Smith to Star in Christina Masciottis NO GOOD Photo
Kellie Overbey, Carmen Zilles & T. Ryder Smith to Star in Christina Masciotti's NO GOOD THINGS DWELL IN THE FLESH

Experience the riveting performances of Kellie Overbey, Carmen Zilles, and T. Ryder Smith in 'NO GOOD THINGS DWELL IN THE FLESH,' a compelling play by Christina Masciotti. Don't miss this powerful production that will leave you captivated.

4
Kristolyn Lloyd, Jade Jones, Michael Worldly, and More Join Industry Presentation of FRANC Photo
Kristolyn Lloyd, Jade Jones, Michael Worldly, and More Join Industry Presentation of FRANCOIS & THE REBELS at The Public

The Public Theater will host a free invite only industry sharing of FRANCOIS  & THE REBELS, A Punk Opera on August 18th at 5pm, 2023. Conceptually Conceived by and featuring Book, Music, & Lyrics from AfroLatino songwriter & award winning activist JAIME CEPERO. 

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/8/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/8/2023
Broadway Buying Guide: August 7, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: August 7, 2023
What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2020s (So Far)Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2020s (So Far)

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You