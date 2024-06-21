Vangeline Theater Presents 8th Annual QUEER BUTOH Online

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute, in collaboration with The Brick, presents the eighth annual online Queer Butoh from June 26 - July 30, 2024.

Queer Butoh Online will feature Juan Manuel in Test Carbon 14 filmed by Teresa Barajas Rodriguez; and from our Brick Theater Festival edition, Shuning Huang and Eilish Henderson in Garden of Ruins, Madelyn Sher and Erica Lee Schwartz in Dandelions, and Anástasis in Anima Transfiguratio.

Garden of ruin is a work-in-progress butoh duet grounded in eco-somatics and lesbian intimacy as a perceptive, eternal, glistening web. Connected to systems of rebirth, two infinite bodies build, merge, float, and dissipate as they journey to an unspoken world and return to soil.

Dandelions is a butoh dance theater duet that emerges from the body of a seed. Birthed to the lineage of an anonymous microspecies, we consider our legacy in this highly anticipated and awkward moment of asexual transference.

Anima Transfiguratio by Anástasis: Changing shape, breath spirit gives raise to all beings. Life energy transforms throughout nature embodying animals, plants, fungi, bacteria, protozoa, minerals, elements, stars. This piece explores the transfigurations of the vital breath that engenders all life.

Carbon-14 Test by Juan Manuel Pérez Hernandez and Teresa Barajas Rodriguez is a digital piece that serves as an archive for an initial exploration of carbon as an element of inspiration for the creation of an artistic work called CHON. In this video, you can see the audiovisual record of a creative process carried out in a laboratory between two people interested in exploring, through sound, image, and dance, the different forms of carbon expression in the body and its role in the organic processes of life.

This program was supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Watch at www.vimeo.com/vangeline.

