VIDEO: The Lunar Collective Releases 'Snowglobe: 2020'

The Lunar Collective, created by singer-songwriter Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound, Maya), features Zachary Noah Piser (B'way: Dear Evan Hansen), Kuhoo Verma (Off-B'way: Octet), Debbie Christine Tjong (Off-B'way: Red Roses Green Gold) and more in their new holiday album "Snowglobe: 2020" featuring three holiday originals.

To ring in the new year, the collective has released a new music video for their single "New Year's Day" and reflects on the challenges the AAPI community has faced in 2020, as well as universal challenges that resonates with everyone.

All proceeds through Jan 5 will be donated to "Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta".

"Snowglobe: 2020" is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music and all major music platforms.

