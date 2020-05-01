VIDEO: The Closing Company Of ALTAR BOYZ Commemorates 10 Years

10 years ago the internationally acclaimed, award winning hit Off-Broadway musical comedy ALTAR BOYZ ended its 5 year record setting run at New World Stages in NYC.

To celebrate this unique show and spread a little virtual 'boy band' love during these challenging times, the closing night company (Michael Kadin Craig, Travis Nesbitt, Mauricio Perez, Lee Markham, and Ravi Roth) and composer/lyricist Gary Adler gathered to sing one of the show's signature songs, "The Calling." This particular company performed the show together Off-Broadway for almost 2 years.





