VIDEO: Terry Burrus Guest Stars on TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Terry Burrus is a composer, producer and pianist.

Mar. 31, 2021  

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), welcomes Terry Burrus as the guest for today's episode.

Check it out below!

Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

A native New Yorker, Terry Burrus is a composer, producer and pianist with albums that include, "Dance To The Mix," "Nation 2 Nation," " Free Spirit," "Jazz Commissioners," "Paris Nights" and a string of others. He has also been a touring musician for many years in New York, and in the European and Los Angeles scenes for many artists. He has recorded with or toured worldwide with many of the greats as Lena Horne, Michael Jackson, Bjork, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Lisa Stansfield, Vanessa Williams, Gloria Estefan, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Donna Summer, Phyllis Hyman, The Cardigans, Ace Of Base, Swing Out Sister, Darryl Hall, Bill Withers, Diana Ross, Melba Moore, Cece Peniston and many others. He's also been music director and keyboardist on many jazz tours playing with a host of jazz and jazz-fusion artists such as Gato Barbieri, Stanley Turrentine, Lenny White, Jean Carne, Angela Bofill, Ramsey Lewis, Larry Carlton, Lionel Hampton, Ray Brown, Stanley Clarke and many of the greats. Watch out for the new upcoming Terry Burrus project in 2021.


