VIDEO: Stars Of Stage And Screen Perform 'Six Feet Closer To You'

The song features Jordan Kai Burnett, Nicci Claspell, Daisy Eagan, Ruby Lewis, and more.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Stars of the stage and screen came together for a virtual performance of "Six Feet Closer to You", a quarantine song written by Bryan Blaskie. The group includes performers from television, opera, and Broadway-including a Tony winner.

The song features Jordan Kai Burnett, Nicci Claspell, Daisy Eagan, Ruby Lewis, Jonathan Christopher, Andrew Jackson Lynch, Dana Scurlock, Jamie Dillon Grossman, Jordan Rutter, Erica Bridge, Michael Fisher, CJ David, and Matthew Darren.

Adds Blaskie, "I'm so grateful for everyone who contributed. This is my ode to the times we used to gig together and a toast to the day we can be six feet closer."

Blaskie, who co-wrote the 2019 Off-Broadway musical "Assistants" with Manny Hagopian, wrote "Six Feet Closer to You" for a virtual fundraiser last summer.

"I saw other writers sharing great songs that were capturing so many different and profound emotions from the pandemic," says Blaskie. "I noticed that I was missing the little things-feeling the sun, taking forever to say goodbye to someone, and just holding hands. I decided to put all that into my own contribution to the COVID canon."

Watch the video below!


