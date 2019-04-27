VIDEO: Sneak Peek at REVELATION: THE MUSICAL

Apr. 27, 2019  

Revelation: The Musical- word-for-word the entire text of Revelation is conceived with an original score in a visually-driven production. Arguably the Bible's most controversial book, written by the Apostle John 2,000 year ago, Revelation: The Musical opens Off-Broadway May 9 and runs for 5 weeks!

Conceived and Composed by Dustin Ceithamer, Revelation: The Musical presents this widely debated text that has sparked countless interpretations amongst Bible Scholars, in a riveting, theatrically out-of-the-box musical.

Ceithamer noted, "I wanted to expose audiences to the original text, while allowing it to speak for itself. The book of "Revelation" is used in many end-of-the-world predictions and cultural references, and I think audiences will really be inspired and maybe surprised by what they experience."

REVELATION: THE MUSICAL debuts May 9 Off Broadway at The Players Theatre (115 Macdougal St.).

REVELATION is a play within a play. The audience is watching a group of rebel artists during the time of the apocalypse presenting an underground theatre piece breathing life into John the Apostle's cryptic and mysterious text. Revelation leaves audiences of all ages entertained, inspired and ready for stimulating conversation.

REVELATION is conceived, composed and directed by Dustin Ceithamer of 20th Century Fox's upcoming film X-Men: The New Mutants releasing summer 2019.

 

VIDEO: Sneak Peek at REVELATION: THE MUSICAL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Disney Theatrical's Tom Schumacher Reveals a Revival of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Broadway
  • VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals She's Preparing for Musical Film
  • VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Samantha Barks Make Her Star Turn in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Talks Kissing NETWORK Co-Star Tatiana Maslany in Times Square

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup