VIDEO: Sneak Peek at REVELATION: THE MUSICAL

Revelation: The Musical- word-for-word the entire text of Revelation is conceived with an original score in a visually-driven production. Arguably the Bible's most controversial book, written by the Apostle John 2,000 year ago, Revelation: The Musical opens Off-Broadway May 9 and runs for 5 weeks!

Conceived and Composed by Dustin Ceithamer, Revelation: The Musical presents this widely debated text that has sparked countless interpretations amongst Bible Scholars, in a riveting, theatrically out-of-the-box musical.

Ceithamer noted, "I wanted to expose audiences to the original text, while allowing it to speak for itself. The book of "Revelation" is used in many end-of-the-world predictions and cultural references, and I think audiences will really be inspired and maybe surprised by what they experience."

REVELATION: THE MUSICAL debuts May 9 Off Broadway at The Players Theatre (115 Macdougal St.).

REVELATION is a play within a play. The audience is watching a group of rebel artists during the time of the apocalypse presenting an underground theatre piece breathing life into John the Apostle's cryptic and mysterious text. Revelation leaves audiences of all ages entertained, inspired and ready for stimulating conversation.

REVELATION is conceived, composed and directed by Dustin Ceithamer of 20th Century Fox's upcoming film X-Men: The New Mutants releasing summer 2019.





