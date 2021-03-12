Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Peter Gregus, Michael Muñoz, and Justin D Quackenbush Perform 'Bring Back Broadway' Montage

The montage ends with a virtual red-bucket campaign, to raise funds for BC/EFA, the charity whose post performance collections have also been halted for a year.

Mar. 12, 2021  

In a video released one year to the day Broadway shut down, Peter Gregus (Jersey Boys, Contact), Michael Muñoz (Naked Boys Singing, In Yo Mouth Podcast) and Justin D Quackenbush (Love! Valour! Compassion!, Other Desert Cities) celebrate Broadway and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch below!

In a brief introduction, the three connect via Zoom and lament about the things they miss about theatre: The dancing! The eye candy! The belting! The fundraising! The trio then launch into a montage of iconic sights, sounds, moves and moments - shot on location, throughout the theatre district. The video was shot entirely outdoors, practicing strict social distancing and mask use when appropriate.

The fundraising page is: donate.Broadwaycares.org/BringBackBway


