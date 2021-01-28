VIDEO: Michael Einav Presents THE AUDITION - AN UNORIGINAL SHORT MUSICAL FILM

Michael Einav, of Joel Grey's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (in Yiddish), has premiered a musical short "THE AUDITION - An Unoriginal Short Musical Film" featuring songs from The Last Five Years, A Chorus Line, and Funny Girl.

Watch the film below!

THE AUDITION follows Michael, an Israeli-American actor, doing his best to thrive and survive the cold NYC musical theatre streets. Michael's inner voice shines through as he dons his best smile and sells himself to the ones who control the stage and his future. The twisted and hilarious irony of being continuously beaten down by the very career you chose is relatable to everyone who will watch THE AUDITION, and Michael's smiling through the pain is all too familiar in these chaotic times. Funny, smart, and highly entertaining, THE AUDITION will carry you on a short and meaningful journey from the stage to Times Square.

At the height of the pandemic and isolation, Michael Einav, nursing boredom and a blossoming depression decided to create a parable of his experience of auditioning roles in NYC inspired by some of his favorite musicals. "I had to create something to remember who I am and what I do," Michael said, "As daunting as it is creating an entire project by yourself. I thought it would take two weeks but it turned into four months, even with the help of wonderful friends. I learned to do things I never thought possible and learned new skills to showcase old ones."

Featured in the film are: Jamari Johnson Williams (Ain't Too Proud), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Mark Campbell(The Phantom of the Opera), Drew Seigla (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Rony Goffer (Billboard Charting Artist), Ron Tal (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Tierney Rose Bent.

The creative team of THE AUDITION consists of Michael Einav (Concept, Performance, Production), Avihai Haham (Choreography), Moshe Kepten (Additional Direction) Eran Regev (Camera Operator), Adi Kozlovsky (Location Producer), and Yaron Kafkafi (Theater Backgrounds Designer).