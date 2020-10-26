VIDEO: MST3K's The Mads Release Halloween Safety Video and Announce Next Livestream, THE BRAIN FROM PLANET AROUS

The Brain From Planet Arous will broadcast live via a private YouTube link on November 17, 2020 @ 8pm EST.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 stars Trace Beaulieu ("Dr. Clayton Forrester") and Frank Conniff ("TV's Frank), known collectively as "The Mads," have released an excerpt from last week's A Night of Shorts livestream featuring the comedians "riffing" over Coronet's "Halloween Safety (Second Edition)" educational short from 1985. The video marks The Mads' first-ever official recording of their touring live show, which has moved exclusively to a livestream format in the wake of COVID-19 theater shutdowns. The 14-minute video can be viewed below!

The comedy duo have also announced the details of their next livestream, a screening of 1957 B-movie THE BRAIN FROM PLANET AROUS, which will broadcast live via a private YouTube link on November 17, 2020 @ 8pm EST. Tickets are on sale now for just $10, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Friends in Need Food Shelf, a community-funded food shelf and 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the residents of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island in Minnesota.

The upcoming livestream will be the fifth such online event The Mads have produced in collaboration with Dumb Industries, with last week's A Night of Shorts livestream being the first to sell over 3,000 tickets. While The Mads have yet to officially release any of their livestream recordings, all ticket holders receive a link to download a recording of the show afterwards, which also features a post-show Q&A with Trace and Frank, plus special guests. Previous guests have included Victoria Price (daughter of horror legend Vincent Price), Jonah Ray (host of Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Rich Coz (host of MeTV's Svengooglie).

THE BRAIN FROM PLANET AROUS, which currently holds a score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, tells the story of Gor, a powerful criminal brain from the planet Arous, who assumes the body of scientist Steve March. Through March, he begins to control the world by threatening destruction to any country challenging his domination. Although its B-movie status gave it poor reviews upon its initial release, the film has since become a cult classic. In 1983, Stephen King told Playboy magazine that his novel "Carrie, for example, derived to a considerable extent from a terrible grade-B movie called The Brain from Planet Arous."

Viewers can watch The Mads: Halloween Safety on YouTube. Tickets for The Mads: The Brain from Planet Arous are on sale now for $10.

