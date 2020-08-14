VIDEO: Kate Loprest Hosts New Lifestyle Show LIVING SMALL NYC

Meredith Inglesby and Paul Loren will appear as guests on upcoming episodes.

LIVING SMALL NYC, a new lifestyle show created and hosted by Kate Loprest, focuses on New York City's most talented, artistic, eccentric people and how they successfully live small in Manhattan and its boroughs.

"There is a "tiny home" craze sweeping the world right now. However, we New Yorkers have been successfully living small for over a hundred years in the Big Apple and its boroughs. LsNYC answers the question "how do they do it"?"

Kate Loprest's Broadway credits include First Date, Hairspray, Xanadu, Wonderland, and The Drowsy Chaperone as well as HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Episodes feturing Meredith Inglesby (Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid), and singer/songwriter Paul Loren (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) will air Friday, August 14, & 21 on Facebook.

Watch Episode 1 of Living Small NYC, UWS Opera Diva below!

