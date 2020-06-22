VIDEO: Indiggo Twins Release Video Inviting Fans To Their 'Church Of Love'

Indiggo Twins release official video for "Church Of Love" filmed in Shakespeare Garden, Central Park, on their double-birthday

"Our Off Broadway live shows were postponed, including the one on our birthday, June 7th, and so we wanted to create something innocent, uplifting, heavenly for our fans - a show in the garden of God - Central Park - Church of Love," relates Mihaela Modorcea, the 5-minute older twin sister, author of bestselling novel Wicked Clone of How to Deal with the Evil .

"To us CHURCH OF LOVE is Shakespeare Garden - the place where we can find God - a pure, eternal state of peace & unity of one love, one color, one soul !" Gabriela Modorcea, the composer and arranger of the duo states.

"Whether you're from Transylvania, Pennsylvania, Trinidad or Ecuador, whether you are white, black, yellow, brown or red, we all are made from the same magical clay - willing to love and be loved! Why shouldn't we love? What stops us?" Indiggo Twins contemplate.

