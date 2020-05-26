VIDEO: Flashback to DORRANCE DANCE 2017 at City Center

Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

City Center! wants to keep sharing the power of dance, even while the theater is temporarily closed. Enjoy curated dance performances and other exciting content from artists who frequent the City Center stage with the series Dance at City Center.

Michelle Dorrance and her company first appeared on the City Center stage in 2013, returning several times since.

Here is the explosive ending of "Myelination," a City Center commission that is, in Michelle's words, "one of the most sought after of the works we perform."

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


