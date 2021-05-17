VIDEO: Christopher Rice-Thomson, Abby Jaros & More Sing Dua Lipa/Disney Mashup of 'Levitating'

It's all about taking the leap! In this brand new music video, four Broadway performers cover Dua Lipa's hit song "Levitating" and mix in some unexpected Disney magic!

See "Dua Lipa x Disney LEVITATING" below!

This is the fourth video in the YouTube series #MagicMondays, created by Broadway's Christopher Rice-Thomson. Catch a new, unique, and exciting Disney Tribute EVERY Monday for 9 weeks on his YouTube channel! This week's "Levitating" music video is lead by Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon), Abby Jaros (Hamilton, Joseph...), Stephanie Jae Park (Eliza in Hamilton Philip Company, The King and I), and Gary Cooper (Disney's Aladdin, Chicago).

"I wanted to celebrate those who leave their comfort zone in order to find a place where they can be 100% themselves" Rice-Thomson said. "When thinking of Disney, I realized both Wendy (from Peter Pan) and Jasmine (from Aladdin) choose to take the leap when they don't know if they will fly or fall. It's about having faith and believing in yourself and what you are capable of. Looking at Dua Lipa's song through the eyes of these characters got my creative wheels spinning and led to this really magical video!"

"Dua Lipa x Disney LEVITATING" also includes the amazing talents of Zachary Bigelow, Stephanie Bissonnette (Mean Girls), Sam Boyle, Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Jōvan Dansberry (King Kong), Megan Fulmer (Bodyguard), Rachel Hanson, Omar Emilio Hernandez, Gabriel Kearns, Tim Landicho, Tiffany Laterza, Brian Martin (Mrs. Doubtfire), Tomás Matos (Diana), Abby Matsusaka, Taylor O'Toole, Abbie Ruff, Kaitlyn Louise Smith (Mean Girls), Bethany Ann Tesarck (Diana), and Joey Tierno.

Produced by Rice-Thomson and Alex North, this video features Giuseppe Bausilio as Director of Photography, Tim Grady Films as the green screen videographer, with

Musical Direction and arrangements by Carl Culley, with Molly Jae Chase as the Wardrobe Supervisor.