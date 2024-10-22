Urban Stages' PEOPLE OF THE BOOK to Launch Series of Talk Backs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Urban Stages will present a series of talkbacks for their acclaimed Off Broadway debut of Yussef El Guindi’s play People of the Book, directed by John Langs, beginning October 24, 2024. The show began performance on October 4 and will run through November 3, 2024 at Urban Stages.

People of the Book is a gripping drama that delves into the complexities of truth, friendship, and the cost of lies. Jason returns from war to literary glory after writing an international bestseller, but his celebrity is underscored by his marriage to Madeeha, an Iraqi woman he saved. When he reunites with old friends, Amir and Lynn, questions emerge about the veracity of the book and its particular patriotic American gaze. Lust, jealousy, and personal politics bring things between old friends to a boiling point, posing the poignant question, "What is the expense of lies—personally and as a country?"

New York Critic’s are calling People of the Book as play with “distinct originality…The playwright exposes truth like ripping leaves off an artichoke, closing teeth on it and pulling.” Woman Around Town and Pages on Stages called “People of the Book at Urban Stages highlighted how human beings can simultaneously be compassionate, empathetic beings and spiteful, vindictive, selfish messes. It is without a doubt, a true masterpiece.” “El Guindi’s play is meaty and contains many ingredients for a thought-provoking stew” Theater Scene

October 24 - Sahar Alsahlani

Sahar Alsahlani is an American-Muslim television writer, producer, editor, interfaith peace activist, public speaker, and media commentator. Combining her Muslim identity and television production skills, Sahar was part of the start-up team that launched Bridges-TV-the first ever. American-Muslim lifestyle network. An avid environmentalist, Sahar also utilized her earlier degrees in geography and public health as well as her position as a Greenfaith Fellow

October 28 - Lisa Anderson

Lisa Anderson is a Special Lecturer and James T. Shotwell Professor of International Relations Emerita at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. From 1997-2007, she led the school as Dean. She is the Principal Investigator for a commission supported by the Carnegie Corporation to develop guidelines for the conduct of responsible, ethical and constructive social inquiry in the Middle East and North Africa.

October 30 - Edward Ziter

Edward Ziter is a professor of theatre history in the Department of Drama at New York University. His teaching and research focuses on the intersections between European and Arab performance traditions. His most recent book Political Performance in Syria: From the Six-Day War to the Syrian Uprising (2014) was co-winner of the Joe A. Calloway Prize for the Best Book on Drama or theater. He edits the online journal Arab Stages (arabstages.org).



The cast features Haneen Arafat Murphy (NYC: Lost Sock Laundry), Sarah McAfee (NYC: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+), Brian Slaten (Regional: A Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Film: Ramona at Midlife), and Ramsey Zeitouneh (TV: “American Horror Story.” Regional: Scorched)

The creative team includes Gloria Novi and Glena Vannoi (set & costume design), John Salutz (lighting design), David M. Lawson (sound design), Kim T. Sharp (video design), Leigh Selting (production stage manager) and Caden Cristiano (stage manager).

More information about Urban Stages and its upcoming season can be found at can be found at UrbanStages.org.

