United Solo Closes Out Fall 2024 Season With Gala

United Solo has concluded its eight-week Fall Season with its traditional Closing Gala. The festival presented dozens of shows by artists from every corner of the globe across a variety of genres touching on themes ranging from deeply personal to issues of international importance.

“For seventeen seasons, artists have come to us with their stories,” said United Solo’s Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. “We are humbled by the trust they have in us as we help present them to a wider audience. Every season brings new talent and new ideas. The festival is a constant source of inspiration.”

This year’s gala was held at Theatre Row in the heart of Manhattan’s storied Theatre District. The gala celebrated outstanding work from festival participants. Through its United Solo Special Award, United Solo highlighted the work of a renowned artist from outside the festival whose work pushed the boundaries of the art form.

As United Solo concludes its 2024 season, it is accepting submissions for its 2025 Spring & Fall Seasons at Theatre Row. Artist and companies can apply at https://unitedsolo.org/nyc-2025/



The full list of award winners at the 2024 Fall United Solo Festival includes:

United Solo Special Award: Flotilla DeBarge

Best Production: “Odds Are” performed by Smita Russell

Best One-Person Show: “Notes from a Narcissistic Negro and Other N Words” by Elizabeth June

Best International Show: “Oblivion” by Christina Kyriazidi

Best Encore: “Doing Time With Lavinia” by Susan Campanaro & music by Lynn Portas

Best Storyteller: Alex Storozynski in “Spies in My Blood”

Best Director: Jacqueline Loewen, “Odds Are”

Best Actress: Faye Bendrups in “The Fabulous Life of Lina Prokofiev”

Best Actor: Eddie Schumacher in “The Wind is Us: The Death That Killed Capote”

United Solo Pride Award: “The Abnormal Heart” by Parker Mills

United Solo Audience Award: “Step & Repeat” by Jillian Macklin

Best Mime: Boutros Al Amari in “Imagine”

Best Multi-Media: “Amber in the City of Light” by Rashida K. Braggs

Best Physical Theatre: “You Can’t Be Serious” by Andrea Parson

Best Comedy: “Gaslighting is My Love Language” by Fielding Edlow

Best Biographical Show: “Jenny Lind Presents PT Barnum” by Shelley Cooper

Best Autobiographical Show: “Learning to Human” by Sims Holland

Best Fiction Show: “Terms of Service” by Patrick McAndrew

Best Cabaret: Lea Mihevc in “Where Are You From Girl”

Best Script: “Dearly Departed” written by Lilly Dennis

All About Solo Critics’ Choice Award: “Handala” by Myriam Ali-Ahmad

Best Festival Debut: “Forgive Me Grandma, for I Have Sinned” by Stephanie Wilson

Best NYC Debut: “Like, Share & Subscribe” by Lavanya Gopal

Best Musician: Guillermo Anad, “The Fabulous Life of Lina Prokofiev”

Best Lighting & Sound: Maciek Pieta

*Winners were selected by an independent panel of over eighty theatre professionals, including The United Solo Academy Members.

**The winner of the 2024 All About Solo Critics’ Award was chosen by the staff writers of www.allaboutsolo.com.

***The winner of the Audience Award was chosen in an online poll at United Solo.

