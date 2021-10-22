URINETOWN Authors Mark Hollmann & Greg Kotis to Give Talkback After November 13 Performance

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will kick off its 98th season with Urinetown: The Musical, a sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution, and musicals-set in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Tony Award winners Mark Hollmann (music and lyrics) and Greg Kotis (book and lyrics) will attend the show at 2pm on Saturday, November 13, and give a talk-back following the performance.

Composer/lyricist Mark Hollmann received the Tony Award, the National Broadway Theatre Award, and the Obie Award for his score to Urinetown: The Musical, which had its start in the 1999 New York International Fringe Festival. It won Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards for best musical, in addition to garnering 10 Tony nominations. His other shows as composer/lyricist include Yeast Nation and The Man in the White Suit (both with Greg Kotis); Bigfoot and Other Lost Souls; The Girl, the Grouch, and the Goat; Alchemist the Musical; Jack the Chipper; Kabooooom!; I Think I Can; Deal with It!; and Fare for All.

Librettist/lyricist Greg Kotis received two 2002 Tony Awards for Urinetown. His play Pig Farm was presented at The Roundabout Theatre in New York and The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. In the addition to the two new musicals in development with Mark Hollmann, his plays include Eat the Taste, Jobey and Katherine, Baron Von Siebenburg Melts Through the Floorboards, and Give the People What They Want.

Every year the Blue Hill Troupe donates its net proceeds-from two fully staged productions, one Gilbert & Sullivan operetta and one musical theater piece, plus a concert series-to a New York City-based charity. Since its inception in 1924, the troupe has donated over $9 million (adjusted for inflation) to its charity partners. Proceeds from the 2021-22 season will benefit LSA Family Health Service, a nonprofit organization serving families in East Harlem by meeting their needs for food, healthcare, education, and a safe home.

The Blue Hill Troupe's production of Urinetown is directed and choreographed by Gary Slavin with music direction by Matthew Stephens. The cast features Dena Cubbin, Lauren Cupples*, Geoff Gaebe, Amy Hughlett, Matt Levine, Brady Lynch, Michael Macaione*, Kevin Murray, Andrew Neuman, David Pasteelnik, Chazmond Peacock, Alison Plotkin, Christian Smythe, Tom Staggs*, John C. Taylor, and Suzanne R. Taylor. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

Ticket prices range from $35 - $59 (with payment in excess of $20 per ticket tax deductible to the extent provided by law). Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased at https://bht.org/seasons/blue-hill-troupe-season-98-2021-22/.

For more information about the Blue Hill Troupe, please visit www.bht.org.