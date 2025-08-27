(UN)CONDITIONAL World Premiere to Open at SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse will present the world premiere of its 2024 Lighthouse Series winner, Ali Keller’s (un)conditional, directed by Ivey Lowe, running Off-Broadway September 19 – October 26, 2025 for 33 performances in a limited 6-week engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Previews begin September 19 for a September 25 opening.



Fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when your spouse wants to take a dark fantasy from the realm of imagination firmly into your bedroom? For two couples, the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are tested to their breaking point, and seven-year-old Mia is getting caught in the crossfire.



SoHo Playhouse Managing Director Britt Lafield says, “We are so excited to bring Ali Keller’s compelling, edgy new play to our stage. Having seen it grown through our Lighthouse Series, we knew there could be no other home for it other than at SoHo Playhouse. It is the kind of work we seek out and that truly symbolizes the spirit of Off-Broadway theater. Interesting stories told in interesting ways. You won’t want to miss it!”



Playwright Ali Keller says, “(un)conditional is a play about two couples navigating sexual fantasies and boundaries in their marriages. It explores what roles compromise, self-sacrifice, and unconditional love have in relationships that are supposed to last forever. And asks how the adult relationships we grow up around as kids shape how we behave in our own relationships when we grow up. I’m very proud to be working with RAINN to make sure we’re handling sensitive sexual themes and issues with care, humor, and respect for the people creating it and the audiences who see it.”



The cast includes Kate Abbruzzese (“The Blacklist,” Pound on Theatre Row, Dick Pix at Theaterlab), Brooks Brantly (Wine In The Wilderness at Classic Stage Company, Significant Other on Broadway, CBS’s “Ghosts”), Annalisa Chamberlin (Between Two Worlds at HERE, Peace and Love in Brooklyn at The Cell, Amazon’s “Sex, Guaranteed”), Nathan Darrow (Summer and Smoke with CSC/Transport Group, Netflix’s “House of Cards,” Richard III with Old Vic/World Tour/BAM) and Georgia Waehler (Pot Odds at Connelly Theater, Netflix’s “The Night Agent,” Jesus Land).



Understudies are Anna Civik (Flint Repertory Theater, Oak Park Theater Festival) and Nick Jordan (Dracula at Actors Theater of Louisville, Clue at Theatre Workshop of Nantucket).



The production team includes Hannah Jade Vickery (Producer), Lindsay Fuori (Scenic Design), Carter Ford (Light Design), Elliot Yokum (Sound Design), Olivia Vaugh Hern (Costume Design), Emily Hartford (Intimacy Director), Sloane Fischer (Production Stage Manager) and The TRC Company - Claire Burke CSA (Casting Director).

