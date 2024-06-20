Two World Premieres Set for WP Theater 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WP Theater has revealed their 2024-25 Season.



“It has been a personal privilege to work with our incredible team, and our brilliant partners at Spark Theatrical and Colt Coeur, to bring you WP’s latest season, which features stellar new work from from artists old and new to WP, sharing offerings that are as joyful, smart, perceptive, thought-provoking, and laugh-out-loud funny as the artists themselves,” says WP’s Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty “The season shifts from grief and betrayal and the voices in one’s head that give TERRIBLE advice, to the complications and rivalries that divide three artists at an international African arts conference. We can’t wait to share it all with you–this season is going to be a blast!”



The season kicks off in the fall of 2024 with Dirty Laundry, written by Mathilde Dratwa (Milk and Gall, A Play about David Mamet Writing a Play about Harvey Weinstein) and directed by former BOLD Associate Artistic Director at WP Theater Rebecca Martinez (Sancocho, The Comedy of Errors).

After the woman who unites them dies, three people grapple with love, loss, lust...and household chores. Meanwhile, a Spin Cycle of voices pings with questions: are you still a daughter when your mother dies? Are you still the other woman when the first woman is gone? And maybe more importantly–how do you clean all that Dirty Laundry?

By special arrangement with Spark Theatrical, Dirty Laundry runs from September 21st through October 20th, with opening night on October 6th.



In the spring 2025, the world premiere of minor.ity by Francisca Da Silveira, directed by Shariffa Ali (We Were Everywhere, Eclipsed), will begin its limited engagement at WP Theater, in partnership with Colt Coeur.

In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. An international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee in Paris and the panel line-up this year is sure to cause a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.

minor.ity runs in March and April of 2025, exact dates to be announced.

