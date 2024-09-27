Tom Hewitt to Star in ANOTHER MEDEA at Red Bull Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Bull Theater has revealed the next Revelation Reading: Another Medea by Aaron Mark, starring Tom Hewitt (Rocky Horror Picture Show - Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations), the perfect companion piece to Red Bull’s acclaimed off-Broadway hit, Medea: Re-Versed.

Marcus Sharp is a charismatic and enigmatic New York actor who recounts in gruesome detail how his obsessions with a wealthy doctor named Jason and the myth of Medea lead to horrific, unspeakable events. At once ancient and contemporary, this provocative mono-thriller is Grand Guignol horror in the style of Spalding Gray.



Tom Hewitt most recently created the role of Jim Williams in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Prior to that he starred as Hades in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include Frank 'N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show for which he was nominated for both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical; other Broadway roles include Scar in The Lion King; Billy Flynn in Chicago; Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar as well as Amazing Grace, Doctor Zhivago, Dracula, the Musical, The Boys from Syracuse, Art, The School for Scandal, and The Sisters Rosensweig.



The live in-person performance, at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre, will premiere on Tuesday October 8th at 7:30 PM. For tickets visit redbulltheater.com/another-medea.



"Funny, insightful, and haunting, Aaron Mark’s Another Medea is a fascinating contemporary play about a disarming psychopath, and also a twisted love letter to classical theater. With the inimitable Tom Hewitt as our guide to this labyrinth, audiences are in for a deceptively simple and revelatory theatrical journey,” said Mr. Berger. “Enjoy it as a standalone event, or in tandem with our current hit production of Luis Quintero’s Medea: Re-Versed!”

