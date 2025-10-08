Toei Animation and Mercer Labs Launch Immersive ONE PIECE Exhibition in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary animation studio Toei Animation joins forces with Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology, to launch ONE PIECE x MERCER LABS, an immersive exhibition celebrating the globally beloved ONE PIECE anime franchise.

The collaboration transforms 11 rooms of Mercer Labs into a fully realized reimagining of the Land of Wano Arc, inviting fans to step inside the world of Eiichiro Oda’s creation from October 9 through November 30, 2025.

The exhibition takes audiences on a cinematic journey across multiple environments, each blending art, light, and sound with signature ONE PIECE storytelling.

Highlights include the Window Room, where a circular ceiling screen reimagines the Straw Hat Crew’s voyage to Wano; the Infinite Room, a mirrored corridor reflecting endless seas and skies around the Thousand Sunny ship; the Dragon Room, a breathtaking volumetric light installation depicting the battle between Zoro and King; and the Cave Room, enveloped in pink hydrangeas and illuminated by a circular screen portraying Momonosuke in dragon form.

“At Mercer Labs, we’re revolutionizing the art experience—and for me, that begins with forging bold, creative alliances that shatter conventions,” said Nasir Dean, Manager of Special Projects at Mercer Labs. “Partnering with Toei Animation on ONE PIECE was an instinctive choice—it’s a legendary brand that has ignited imaginations worldwide. Now, we’re inviting fans to immerse themselves in its universe through a dynamic fusion of culture, technology, and sensory exploration.”

“This partnership is a true meeting of worlds—legendary storytelling and next-generation technology,” added Roy Nachum, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Mercer Labs. “With ONE PIECE, we’re not just displaying animation; we’re inviting fans to experience the artistry, imagination, and enduring spirit of the franchise.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mercer Labs to create ONE PIECE x MERCER LABS and bring this cutting-edge immersive experience to fans in New York City,” said Lisa Yamatoya, Senior Director and Head of Marketing at Toei Animation Inc. “For over 25 years, ONE PIECE has delighted audiences worldwide through the imaginative storytelling and colorful characters created by Eiichiro Oda. This exhibition offers fans and newcomers alike a rare opportunity to step inside the world of ONE PIECE and experience it in an entirely new way.”

As part of the exhibition, Nachum debuts an original oil painting inspired by ONE PIECE. The piece features protagonist Luffy standing among cherry blossoms and holding Nachum’s signature gold crown, merging the artist’s distinctive iconography with the anime’s spirit of adventure and resilience.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available now at www.mercerlabs.com or by calling 212-600-9009.

General Admission: $55

Students, Seniors (65+), and Youth (ages 4–17): $50

VIP Admission: $75 (includes complimentary mochi, a customized beverage, and a commemorative poster)

Groups of 10 or more receive 10% off (email Groups@mercerlabs.com).