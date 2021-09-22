Tickets Now On Sale for MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Starring Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba & More

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced that tickets are now on sale for their return to live, in-person performances: a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Katya Collazo and Max Roll will serve as understudies. The design team will include Brian Prather, scenic design; Asa Benally, costumes; Jamie Roderick, lighting; and Frederick Kennedy, sound. April Kline will serve as production stage manager.

Directed by David Staller , this limited Off-Broadway engagement will begin performances on Tuesday October 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) and continue through November 20th only. Opening Night is set for Wednesday October 27th. Performances will be Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.

Tickets for Mrs. Warren's Profession , which are on sale now, will be $69 (including theater restoration fee) and can be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/mrs-warrens-profession/ , by phone at 212/714-2442, ext 2 (Monday - Sunday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders.

GTG is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy community. In order to ensure the health of their entire community, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees and audience members. Their policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is currently defined as fourteen days following the final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Proof of vaccination (the Excelsior Pass, the NYC COVID Safe Pass, a CDC vaccination card, and/or an official immunization record from outside the United States) will be required for entry into the theater.