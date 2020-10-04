This is Not a Theatre Company Presents READYMADE CABARET

Performances take place November 8-December 6.

In This is Not a Theatre Company's interactive online performance Readymade Cabaret 2.0, both the play's scenes and the order in which they are performed are determined by the audience, who roll dice to choose which scenes are performed, and in what order. Each performance has over a million possible outcomes. Based on Marcel Duchamp's notions of readymade art and the philosophies of Dada as practiced by Tristan Tzara, Readymade Cabaret 2.0 speaks to the current COVID moment by asking whether our lives are determined by chance, fate, or free will. Character-based scenes are interspersed with computer-generated Dada poetry, computer-generated art, audience-created aleatory music, and Chance Dances created by audience prompts typed into the chat. Celebrate the beauty of chance encounters in a play where you make the meaning!

Conceived and directed by Erin B Mee, scenes by Jessie Bear, computer-generated Dada poetry by Brent Bailey, computer-generated Dada art by Beatrice Antonie Martino and Dyan Jong, Chance Dances and aleatory compositions by the audience with Jonathan Matthews, and featuring actors Toussaint Jeanlouis, Marisa LaRuffa, Christopher Morriss and Lipica Shah.

Readymade Cabaret 2.0 will be performed on the platform Shindig, whose unique technology offers the dynamics of an in-person event at internet scale. Readymade Cabaret 2.0 is supported by a grant from the Venturous Theatre Fund's Plays For Now program.





What: Readymade Cabaret 2.0

Where: Online at Shindig

When: Fridays November 8, 13, 20, and December 4 at 8pm EST

Saturdays November 14, 21, and December 5 at both 2pm and 8pm EST

Sundays November 15, 22, and December 6 at both 2pm and 8pm EST

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/readymade-cabaret-20-tickets-123960554355

Price: $25.00 (students $15.00), with discounts available for those who order tickets early

