Theresa Rebeck's DIG Extended For Two Weeks at Primary Stages

Dig, a new play written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs at Primary Stages), has been extended for two weeks. Originally scheduled to close October 22, Dig will now play at 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street) through November 5, 2023.



From the author of Downstairs and Bernhardt/Hamlet, Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck returns to Primary Stages with Dig, a new play about courage, redemption, and photosynthesis.



In a dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood, Roger receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, just out of rehab. He wants nothing to do with this disaster. Rebeck’s signature wit, intelligence, and depth bring us a riveting play that asks - can a soul beyond saving be saved?



The cast of Dig includes Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Jeffrey Bean (Dublin Carol), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), David Mason (Seared), Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) and Andrea Syglowski (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).



Dig features scenic design by Christopher & Justin Swader (Modern Swimwear), costume design by Fabian Aguilar (The Moors), lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins (Space Dogs), compositions and sound design by Fitz Patton (Bernhardt/Hamlet), intimacy and fight direction by Crista Marie Jackson (Between Riverside and Crazy), and props coordination by Carrie Mossman (New Golden Age). Avery Trunko is the Production Stage Manager and Mary Garrigan is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting.



The performance schedule for Dig is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday – Sunday at 2:00pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Tuesday October 17, Friday October 20 and Tuesday October 25.





Dig began previews on September 2, 2023, and opened on September 20. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.





JAMIE DeROY started producing theater by accident…which has led to 10 Tony Awards and credits on 150+ Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, including Leopoldstadt, The Piano Lesson, Death of a Salesman, Ohio State Murders, The Lehman Trilogy, Hangmen, TINA, Ain’t Too Proud, Company, The Inheritance, Beetlejuice, To Kill a Mockingbird, and The Play That Goes Wrong, among others. For Primary Stages, Jamie has co-produced 26 shows, including Downstairs; Yes, I Can Say That!; Dividing the Estate; Feeding the Dragon; and Exit Strategy (Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Best Play), among others. Additional awards include nine MAC Awards, nine Drama Desk awards, two Audience Choice Awards, 10 Drama League Awards, three GLAAD Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, numerous Telly Awards and CaB Magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been honored by Theatre Works/USA, Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement, The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award, and Primary Stages – twice! A frequent presence on the New York night scene, Jamie has produced nine CDs for the Jamie deRoy & friends series on Harbinger and PS Classics. Her long-running variety shows have benefitted The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and she also hosts a TV variety show which has been on the air for over 30 years. Onstage, she appeared with René Auberjonois in The Threepenny Opera and The Drunkard with musical direction by Barry Manilow. Other producing credits include Jamie deRoy & friends, CityArts including the Emmy nominated “The Biggest Little Operas in Town,” and the documentaries “Broadway: The Golden Age” and “Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age.” Jamie has also produced two short films: Wish on the Moon (16 film festivals) and Daddy’s Girl (15 film festivals and winner of 4 awards), just released.



ABOUT 59E59 THEATERS

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support. For more information visit www.59e59.org.



ABOUT PRIMARY STAGES





Primary Stages is an Off-Broadway not-for-profit theater company dedicated to inspiring, supporting, producing. and sharing the art of playwriting. We operate on the strongly held belief that the future of American theater relies on nurturing playwrights and giving them the artistic support needed to create new work. Last year, we proudly returned to 59E59 Theaters as their Resident Off-Broadway Theater Company with our productions of Judy Gold’s Yes, I Can Say That!; Jiehae Park’s peerless; Clarence Coo’s On That Day in Amsterdam and Karen Hartman’s New Golden Age. Since our founding in 1984, we have produced more than 135 new plays, including Theresa Rebeck’s Poor Behavior and Downstairs; Kate Hamill’s Pride and Prejudice and Little Women; Billy Porter’s While I Yet Live; Charles Busch’s The Confession of Lily Dare and The Tribute Artist; Sharon Washington’s Feeding the Dragon; Leah Nanako Winkler’s God Said This; In Transit by James-Allen-Ford, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth (on Broadway in 2017); Horton Foote’s Dividing the Estate (two Tony nominations); Donald Margulies’ The Model Apartment (1995 premiere and 2013 revival); David Ives’ All in the Timing (original 1993 production and 2013 revival); Tanya Saracho’s Fade; Michael McKeever’s Daniel’s Husband; A.R. Gurney’s Black Tie; Terrence McNally’s Dedication or the Stuff of Dreams; Conor McPherson’s St. Nicholas (which marked the playwright’s U.S. debut); and Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter’s In the Continuum (which went on to tour the U.S., Africa, and Scotland). Our productions and artists have received critical acclaim, including Tony, Obie, Lortel, AUDELCO, Outer Critics’ Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Awards and nominations. Primary Stages supports playwrights and develops new works through commissions, workshops, readings, and our education and training programs: The Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group, the Marvin and Anne Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA), the Echoes Writers Group, the Free Student Matinee Program, and the Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project. Through these programs, Primary Stages advocates for our artists, helping them make important—and often transformative— connections within the theater community.



