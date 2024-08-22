Theatre Now Industry Nights Return September 30 With Andrew Lippa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights feature rotating events dedicated to the future of musical theatre. Kicking off the series on Monday, September 30th at 7pm will be a Master Class with Tony-nominated composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, Big Fish, The Wild Party).

The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab followed by a reception. The remaining Industry Nights this year will include Master Classes with Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead (BOOP! The Musical, Jelly's Last Jam) and Jonathan Larson Award winner Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth, POP!).

Future evenings will be devoted to the Business of Musical Theatre, Getting Your Show Produced, Collaborator Speed Dating, and more. Industry Nights are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Annual individual memberships start at $25 or only $15 for students and seniors. Reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP for any Industry Night, go to bit.ly/4cy3Ybm (https://form.jotform.com/TNNY/industry-night-series).

The schedule for 2024 is as follows:

Monday, Sep. 30th, 7pm Master Class with Andrew Lippa

Monday, Oct. 21st, 6:30pm Master Class with Susan Birkenhead

Monday, Nov. 25th, 6:30pm Master Class with Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

Monday, Dec. 16th, 6:30pm Master Class with Anna K. Jacobs

Doors open 15 minutes prior to the start of each program.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. Published in 2019, The 10-Minute Musical: an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival collects 25 short musicals from the first six years of the festival, all of which are licensed for production through an ongoing partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Formed in 2019, the Theatre Now Musical Writers Lab is a community of 20 writing teams who meet regularly to work on the development of new musicals. This is a highly skilled, active, and collaborative group focused on embracing and fostering the diversity of musical theatre. The current Lab consists of 35 librettists, lyricists, and composers from the NYC area and around the world from diverse backgrounds ‒ straight and gay, cis and trans, young and old, rural and urban, white, Black, Latinx, and Asian. It includes members of ASCAP, BMI, and the Dramatists Guild; an Alan Menken Award winner; a Fulbright Scholar; and the first ever Black List Musical Film Fellow as well as early-career writers. These artists have received recognition from prestigious awards, organizations, and festivals, and their work has been heard everywhere from NPR to MTV.

This year, shows from Lab members will be featured in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the National Music Theatre Conference (NMTC), and, for the third year in a row, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival of New Musicals.

