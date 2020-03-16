Theatre Forward Cancels Chairman's Awards Gala

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and to support citywide efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City has cancelled the Theatre Forward Chairman's Awards Gala at The Edison Ballroom on March 30th to celebrate Bruce E. Whitacre and Kelli O'Hara.

"The public safety and health of our community is our top priority. Like our 19 theatres across the country, we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and like them, we rely on the generosity of our community. We hope you will join us in supporting America's great theatres now. In this extraordinary time, performing arts organizations are facing unprecedented challenges. Theatre matters all the time, and especially in times of uncertainty," said John Thomopoulos, Theatre Forward Chairman.

Please visit www.theatreforward.org to find out how to support theatres across the country right now.





