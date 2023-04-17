Theatre East Presents The World Debut Of MUSES at New Court Square Theatre Next Month

The World Premiere of "Muses," by award-winning writer and actor, Julia Rae Maldonado. The turbulent play focuses around Emily, a New York painter who discovers her husband has been in a relationship with 15-year-old Grace, when she shows up at her studio wanting to sit for a painting. The two unearth cataclysmic revelations that ignite the world around them. The universe shakes.

"Muses" will run from May 11th through June 3rd in the exciting multicultural Long Island City community at Theatre East's newly acquired theater, The Court Square Theater (formerly Astoria Performing Arts Center) 44-02 23rd St, Queens, NY 11101. The nonprofit collective focuses on advancing the dialogue of the shared human experience through storytelling.

"I am delighted to be presenting Muses, our first show at the newly minted, Court Square Theater next month. The play speaks to the mission of our theater company, by stirring the human side of current issues by fostering new plays of social relevance," said Judson Jones, Theatre East's Artistic Director.

"While our family has lived in Queens for many years, Theatre East always produced in midtown Manhattan. When Astoria Performing Arts Center asked us to partner with them in this new venture in Long Island City, we jumped at the chance. It's a perfect place, 15 minutes from Times Square, and we're thrilled to be able present shows in a rapidly developing neighborhood of our hometown borough."

The play was developed in the Theatre East's Writing Room where playwrights and theater professionals collaborate and offer insights and suggestions. Under the direction of Theatre East's Artistic Director, Judson Jones, the cast includes Lauren Pasino as Emily, Thammie Quach as Grace, Joseph Dean Anderson as Sam and Lauren Sowa as Kate. The creative team includes, Zach Murphy (Scenic and Lighting Design), Margeret Montagna (Sound Design), Sherry Martinez (Costume Design), John Noel (Production Manager), Corin Greene (Productions Stage Manager) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Assistant Director).

"I am thrilled that my play "Muses" will be debuting at Theatre East. My creative spirit has been energized by working within the company's Writing Room. Judson, along with our talented cast and the entire Theatre East team have helped bring life to my vision," commented Julia Rae Maldonado, the award-winning playwright who wrote "Muses."

Performance Schedule

Thursday, May 11: 8:00pm Preview

Friday, May 12: 8pm Opening

Saturday, May 13: 8pm Performance

Sunday, May 14: 3pm Performance

Monday, May 15: 8pm Performance

Thursday, May 18: 8pm Performance

Friday, May 19: 8pm Performance

Saturday, May 20: 8pm Performance

Sunday, May 21: 3pm Performance

Thursday, May 25: 8pm Performance

Friday, May 26: 8pm Performance

Saturday, May 27: 8pm Performance

Sunday, May 28: 3pm Performance

Thursday, June 1: 8pm Performance

Friday, June 2: 8pm Performance

Saturday, June 3: 8pm Closing

Cast

Lauren Pasino* (Emily) Lauren is a NY based actress and voice artist. Theatre: NY: HELOISE (Theatre Row), JULIET + ROMEO (Pocket Universe), Regional: TAMING OF THE SHREW, ROMEO AND JULIET(Vermont Shakespeare Festival), Orson Welles/SHYLOCK (Redhouse Arts Center), UK Off-West End premiere of WHISTLEBLOWER (Waterloo East Theatre). TV: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC), Evil Lives Here (ID Network). She was recently cast in the upcoming feature film Bernard and the Genie (Universal Pictures). She has done VO work for Facebook, Peloton, and Vanity Fair. She is also a competitive pole dancer. Forever thankful for her pup and (newlywed) husband. Lauren holds an MFA in Acting from East 15 Acting School.

Thammie Quach (Grace) is a Vietnamese-American actor from NYC. Recent theater credits include: UNTITLED GAMER PLAY (Playwrights Horizon Theater School) and RICHARD II (Stella Adler Studio of Acting). She has performed with the Sống Collective, Transforma Theater, and sends her love to all the communities she works with. She is grateful and gives thanks to her family, friends, Jason, and Sony for their love and support. And Theatre East, thank you for welcoming me onto this journey! Recent graduate from NYU Tisch Drama.

Joseph Dean Anderson* (he/him/his) (Sam) is a New York City-based actor, musician, and acting teacher. TV: The Booze, Bets, and Sex That Built America (The History Channel), UPCOMING TV: Full Circle (HBO), Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery), American Dynasty (Fox). FILM: Noise (Spoonman Productions, winner of Best Feature Film and Audience Choice at Golden Gate International Film Festival) THEATER: DAVID'S PLAY (NYC Fringe Festival), TWELFTH NIGHT (Gallery Players) CLYBOURNE PARK (Stella Adler Studio). Joseph is grateful for his two acting families: The Stella Adler Studio (3-Year Conservatory Graduate) and The Barrow Group. He is also an avid hiker, runner, and guitar shredder. Member AEA.

Lauren Sowa* (Kate) is a New York-based actor and filmmaker. Recent theatre credits: NOISES OFF!, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, HARVEY, PRIVATE LIVES (Walnut Street Theatre), HAMLET, ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), EMMA, RED VELVET (Lantern Theater Company), OTHELLO, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre), ROMEO & JULIET (North Carolina Shakespeare Festival). Film & TV: FBI (CBS), The Plot Against America (HBO), The Rainbow Experiment (Paramount+), The Devil's Well (Amazon Prime). As a producer, her first film, Marisol, won the 2019 HuffPost Impact Award and was licensed by HBO. Other films she's produced can be seen on DUST, Tubi, Amazon Prime, Omeleto, and at film festivals all over the world. Select festival credits include: Slamdance, OutFest Fusion, NEWFEST, Nitehawk Shorts Festival, Soho International Film Festival, and Cinequest. Training: BFA, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Proud member of BAFTA, The Television Academy, Actor's Equity and SAG-AFTRA.