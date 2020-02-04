TheaterWorksUSA 's PETE THE CAT Comes to BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

TheaterWorksUSA is partnering with BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center once again to bring their high-quality family entertainment to New York City. The partnership continues on February 22, 2020, with Pete the Cat at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007). Tickets are $30 (General Admission) and can be purchased by visiting Tribecapac.org or by calling (212) 220-1460.

For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up-so the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth.

But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

The cast includes Brent Knipper, Robert Lee Poole iii, Emma Romasco, Meagan Raker, Nicolas Fernandez. Pete The Cat is written by Sarah Hammond (book and lyrics) and Will Aronson (music), based on the book series by Kimberly and James Dean. Original direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges, set design by Rob Odorisio, and costume design by Jennifer Caprio. Tour direction and choreography by Glenn Girón.

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. TheaterWorksUSA has been a catalyst for the professional careers of countless writers, composers, and performers. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America) to name a few.

To learn more, visit www.TWUSA.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You