TheaterWorksUSA To Stream A TRIBE CALLED TUBMAN Free for Educators on Juneteenth

TheaterWorksUSA will stream A Tribe Called Tubman by Idris Goodwin FREE one-time-only on Saturday, June 19th at 7:00 PM EST through the TheaterWorksUSA for Educators Facebook group. Please click this link to access the watch party. Group members will be able to watch the stream by visiting the group on Facebook via desktop, tablet, or mobile. The stream will then take the audience of educators on a compelling and restorative experience immersed in history, racial justice, and activism. Resources will also be available for all attendees.

Any educator may request access to the Facebook group, which invites educators from across the country to engage in a communal live chat to honor Harriet Tubman's legacy and amplify the importance of active, national engagement with Juneteenth. The watch party and chat will be hosted by featured guest and A Tribe Called Tubman playwright/director Idris Goodwin.

Commissioned by TheaterWorksUSA, A Tribe Called Tubman is a 21st century spin on the radical life of an American revolutionary icon, Harriet Tubman. Drawing from her own storied and extraordinary life, she poetically lays out a map for all of us to truly find freedom.

A captivating Jada Suzanne Dixon portrays Tubman in this solo play filmed live at The People's Building of Aurora, CO. On playing the title role, Dixon says, "Harriet Tubman's quiet strength left an indelible mark and has served as a powerful example of how to fully embody resistance. As the 'Moses' of enslaved people, she returns to remind all of us that it's not over, that we must continue to fight and stay focused on forging change."

Goodwin explains the modern relevance of Tubman's story, sharing "In this historic time of change we must reflect on our choices, our role, our values and our conviction. A Tribe Called Tubman was born of a very simple and evocative premise. Harriet's amazing story is rife with lessons and parables that speak to this moment in 2021. What would she say to us today? What values would she deem critical to our liberation? Via imagination and poetic voice, I created a resurrected 2021 Afro Punk Harriet drawing from her violent, daring, and extraordinary journey through time."

This filmed production of A Tribe Called Tubman is available to stream on demand at TWUSA.TV and for individual or classroom use as part of the TheaterWorksUSA virtual field trips program. Additionally, it will be available for touring beginning in 2022.

CONTENT WARNING: Please note, this video contains explicit language and mentions of racial trauma, slavery, violence against Black and Brown bodies, and racial slurs that may be disturbing or offensive.