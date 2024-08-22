Theater for the New City to Present DICKHEAD by Gil Kofman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Dickhead" by Gil Kofman is a funny, chilling, dark, satirical, macabre play that explores the trials and tribulations of a family that embraces personal fantasies while besieged by technology and virtual reality. It's also a character study of its paterfamilias, an aggressive, abrasive corporate lawyer who specializes in metaverse issues by bluffing his way through the technology stuff. Theater for the New City will present the play's world premiere September 26 to October 13 directed by Richard Caliban, with a cast of six that includes O-B notables Ezra Barnes, Jodie Markell, Kai An Chee and Marcus Naylor.

The title character, a lawyer named Richard (often referred to as a dick), has forgotten the password to his bitcoin wallet where he has millions of dollars sitting just out of reach. Frustration turns to desperation as the virtual currency rises exponentially in value, as if mocking him. Blustering, conceited and contemptuous, he fitfully exhausts the number of guesses permitted to unlock his wallet. Sensing his impending loss, he grows more manic and abusive toward his kind and patient wife, Ruth, and toward his son's family, who are temporarily bunking with him while their house is being cleared of toxic mold. Richard's son, Bobby, writes unsalable screenplays. Bobby's wife, Darcy, a former school teacher, pruriently promotes herself on OnlyFans (a social network for exhibitionists). Their adolescent son, Junior, lives ensconced in a VR headset, immersed in his own fantasy world and oblivious to their outlandish misadventures. Their ethereal fantasies are only a footnote to their reality until a stalker from Darcy's OnlyFans audience appears, shattering the family's perverse equilibrium.

The actors are Ezra Barnes (as Richard), Frank Licato (as Richard's shrink), Jodie Markell (as Richard's wife, Ruth), Wyatt Fenner (as Richard's grandson, Junior), Glen Feinstein (as Richard's son, Bobby), Kai An Chee (as Richard's daughter-in-law, Darcy) and Marcus Naylor (as Richard's law client, Howard). Set/lights/projection design is by Joey Moro. Costume design is by Sara O'Donnell. Stage manager is Grace Keith. Costume design is by Sara O'Donnell.

Comments