The Off Broadway Alliance's 20at20 to Offer $20 To Off-Broadway Shows

The Off Broadway Alliance will again sponsor 20at20, the bi-annual celebration of Off Broadway. The popular promotion, which begins October 20th and continues through November 9th, makes $20 tickets for participating Off Broadway plays and musicals available to theater-goers twenty minutes prior to curtain. For almost 20 years, 20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly anticipated promotions for budget-conscious theater-goers. Participating shows will be announced soon.



During 20at20, you can see seven or eight of these shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket. 20at20 gives everyone a chance to check out what's going on Off Broadway, the place where exciting and innovative theater begins.



20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting, and encouraging the production of Off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.



