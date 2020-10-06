The York Theatre Company Presents an Evening of Musical Theater, Featuring Material From Three New Musicals

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The musicals are: BOUNDLESS by Alison Weller & Peter Hodgson, DOUBLE HELIX by Madeline Myers & COMING ATTRACTION by Gray Horan, Amanda D'Archangelis & Sami Horneff.

The York Theater Company presents an evening of musical theater, featuring material from three shows they are helping to develop.

The shows are:

BOUNDLESS

By Alison Weller and Peter Hodgson

An exploration of the changing small-boat fishing industry off Cape Cod, merging an interview-based text with original pop and folk music.

DOUBLE HELIX

By Madeline Myers

(NEO 2019)



The true story of Rosalind Franklin, the brilliant scientist whose pivotal contributions to the discovery of DNA were written out of the history books.

COMING ATTRACTION

By Gray Horan, Amanda D'Archangelis (NEO 2019) and Sami Horneff (NEO 2019)



In 1920s Hollywood, two talented female artists-photographer Ruth Harriet Louise and actress Greta Garbo-must navigate the narrow pathways available to them while asking, "what does it take to follow your dreams?"

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE!



A private YouTube link will be sent on Friday, October 9th.

ALSO COMING UP IN THEIR LIVE SHOW (AND TELL!) SERIES:



CLOSER THAN EVER

(2012)

Tuesday, October 13, at 7 p.m.



Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Music by David Shire

Music Director Andrew Gerle

Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr.





CLICK HERE TO RESERVE



TAKING A CHANCE ON LOVE

(2000)



Monday, October 19, at 7 p.m.



Lyrics by John Latouche

Composers include Leonard Bernstein, Duke Ellington, Vernon Duke, Jerome Moross, Ned Rorem and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Devised by Erik Haagensen

Directed by James Morgan

We revisit our 2000 world premiere revue of the life and work of lyricist John Latouche.



CLICK HERE TO RESERVE

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You