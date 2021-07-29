The Wooster Group's THE MOTHER to Make US Debut at The Performing Garage in October 2021

Following its world premiere at Vienna's prestigious Wiener Festwochen, The Wooster Group's new production of Bertolt Brecht's The Mother, directed by Elizabeth LeCompte, will open in New York at The Performing Garage (33 Wooster Street). Performances will run from October 12 - November 6 and an official opening on October 26, 2021. The Mother marks the first time The Wooster Group has staged a work by Brecht.

After a year's delay due to the global pandemic, the piece premiered in June at Wiener Festwochen , the festival's only theater piece from the United States. Brecht conceived of The Mother as a "learning play," intended to both entertain with its clear, plainspoken language and musical numbers, and to incite social change. Brecht addressed the play mainly to working class women. It tells a story of a poor, uneducated Russian mother's journey to revolutionary action. The play premiered in Berlin in 1932 and was the last of Brecht's plays to open in Germany before the Nazis seized power.

Amir ElSaffar The Group's modern American interpretation of The Mother evokes parallels between contemporary political unrest and the socialist revolutions that inspired Brecht's play. In embracing Brecht's ideas for his "learning plays," the Wooster Group takes a direct approach to the source text and incorporates new music by composer

The full company for The Mother includes Hai-Ting Chinn (choral music director), Erin Mullin (stage manager), Michaela Murphy (assistant director), Joseph Silovsky (technical direction & set construction), David Glista (technical director at The Performing Garage), Bona Lee (production manager), and Cynthia Hedstrom (producer).

